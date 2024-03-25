Robberies, extortion and hijacking offences increased by 26% last year, CSO figures show

Theft and related offences were up 12 per cent last year, with nearly half of these offences due to a growing number of thefts in shops. Photograph: iStock

Robberies, extortion and hijacking offences increased by just more than a quarter in Ireland last year, despite declines in other areas including murder and sexual offences, latest data shows.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which published final-quarter results for 2023 on Monday, theft and related offences were up 12 per cent, or from 8,169 to 74,144 incidents.

Nearly half of these offences (46 per cent) were due to a growing number of thefts in shops.

The increase was more severe among robbery, extortion and hijacking offences, which went up by 26 per cent, or by 531 to 2,601 between 2022 and 2023, driven in the main by blackmail or extortion and robbery.

READ MORE

The data also showed small increases in weapons and explosives offences (up by 5 per cent); damage to property (3 per cent); and burglary and related offences (1 per cent).

The number of recorded incidents of controlled drug offences remained virtually unchanged over the year, statisticians report.

By contrast, homicide and related offences were down 19 per cent from 80 to 65 incidents over the year, mostly reflecting a fall in murder cases.

CSO Crime statistics Q4 2023. Graphic: CSO

All other crime categories fell over the year with the highest rates of decrease being for sexual offences which were down 11 per cent; public order and other “social code offences” (down 8 per cent); and dangerous or negligent acts (down 7 per cent).

Fraud, deception and related offences fell by 3 per cent to 11,292 over the year.

The CSO noted the rate of burglary and fraud crimes remains quite different to before Covid.

The bigger picture shows the number of recorded burglary and related offences fell from 16,750 in 2019 to 10,884 in 2020. A further drop to 8,584 in 2021 coincided with the pandemic’s public health restrictions.

“As restrictions were lifted, the number of incidents then rose to 9,465 in 2022. In 2023, there were 9,545 incidents but this was 43 per cent less than the levels recorded in 2019,” it said.

In 2023, meanwhile, the incident rate for fraud, deception and related offences, at 11,292, was 43 per cent more than the 7,921 incidents in 2019.

The number of recorded crime incidents for this category more than doubled between 2019 and 2021 to 17,124 before falling back to 11,689 in 2022.

In other categories, the largest changes between 2019 and 2023 related to offences against Government, justice procedures and organisation of crime, which fell by 21 per cent; controlled drug offences, down 19 per cent; and kidnapping and related offences, by 17 per cent.

Jim Dalton, a statistician in the CSO’s crime and criminal justice section, said the number of male victims was down by 4 per cent, and female victims by 3 per cent.

“When you look at the profile of victims by age and sex, there was a mixed experience for male victims of different age groups,” he said.

“There were decreases in the number of victims under 18 years of age (down 14 per cent) and those between 45 and 59 years (down 8 per cent) and 18 to 29 years (down 4 per cent). However, the number of victims aged 60 years or more rose by 5 per cent while those aged 30-44 years went up by 1 per cent.”

The number of female victims of assault fell across all age groups, except those aged 60 years or more, where there was an increase of 12 per cent. The highest rate of decrease was for those under 18 years of age, down 11 per cent.