Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of bus driver 15 years ago

Gardaí during the search for Kenneth Fetherston in the Dublin mountains, with a missing poster in the foreground. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Gardaí conducting a cold case review of the murder of Kenneth Fetherston in Dublin 15 years ago have arrested a man.

Mr Fetherston (26), a bus driver from Tallaght, disappeared in September 2009. His skeletal remains were found four months later in the Dublin Mountains, near Rathfarnham.

Gardaí believe he was stabbed to death following a dispute with a group of local men. A postmortem indicated injuries to the heard and neck area.

On Monday, gardaí said the investigation into Mr Fetherston’s murder has been continuing since 2010. In 2020, a cold case review was initiated by the Serious Crime Review Team, a unit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

The review led to new evidence coming to light, allowing gardaí to obtain a search warrant for a residential property in the midlands.

The search was carried out on Monday morning. At the same time a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is the sixth arrest in the investigation. Four men, aged between 23 and 47, were arrested shortly after the discovery of the body but were released without charge. Another arrest occurred a few months later.

Gardaí sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Investigators have long had strong suspicions of who was behind Mr Fetherson’s murder but to date have lacked evidence to secure criminal charges.

Mr Fetherson left his home at the Tallaght Cross Hotel in Dublin 24 just before 9am on September 22, 2009 and was last seen later that day at Landy’s Industrial Estate Knocklyon, Dublin 16.

His red Honda Civic was later found near Gorey, Co. Wexford in a lay-by on the N11. Gardaí believe it was dumped their to hinder efforts to find his body.