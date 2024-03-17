Six Eritrean men deported after being found in a trailer in Rosslare

Port authorities were alerted to the presence of the men in the trailer in Rosslare after hearing noise coming from inside. Photograph: Collins Photos

A group of men who were discovered in a trailer in Rosslare Port on Friday have been deported.

Seven males, including six adults and one minor, were found in the trailer, which was attached to a truck, in the Wexford port at about 5.55am.

Gardaí believe they were attempting to enter the country illegally having stowed away on a ferry. On discovery, they were taken to Wexford Garda station for medical assessment and were found to be physically well.

Following questioning by gardaí, the six men were refused permission to land by immigration authorities and were put back on a return ferry to where they arrived from. They departed on Friday night. The underage male was taken into care by Tusla’s Unaccompanied Minors Unit.

A Garda spokesman said “investigations are ongoing with gardaí in Wexford and the relevant international stakeholders”.

It is understood the group originally came from Eritrea. Port authorities were alerted to their presence in the trailer after hearing noise coming from inside.

The trailer has been seized for technical analysis. Gardaí are attempting to identify if the men were trafficked into the country.

It is the second time this year a group of migrants have been discovered attempting to enter the country illegally via Rosslare Europort.

In January, 14 people, including two children, were found in a refrigerated container which had arrived from Belgium.

The migrants, who came from Iran and Iraq, had alerted authorities via phone while inside the trailer as they were running out of air. They were taken into State care. A small number applied for international protection while the rest left State accommodation shortly afterwards. It is believed they have since left the country