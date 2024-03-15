Gardaí seize phones they hope will reveal suspected drug gang’s Cork cocaine collection plans

The scene at Tragumna, Co Cork, where gardaí found a rigid inflatable boat inside the trailer of a lorry that they believe drug traffickers had used to try to reach a ship offshore.

Gardaí investigating the activities of a suspected organised crime group in west Cork are hoping that several mobile phones will reveal details of the gang’s plans to collect a large consignment of cocaine worth tens of millions of euros off the southwest coast.

Detectives seized a number of mobile phones when they arrested ten members of the suspected international drug trafficking gang in two swoops when they stopped a camper van in Leap village and a jeep and an articulated lorry at Tragumna near Skibbereen at around 7.30am on Thursday morning.

The phones are being sent for analysis by garda technical experts at the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau to try to establish who the group had been in contact with and whether the phones contained any messages about how and where the drugs were to be collected.

Gardaí also recovered four diving suits in one of the vehicles and they believe that the group may have been planning to collect the drugs from a marker buoy off the west Cork after they were dropped off by a passing mother ship rather than directly from the mother ship.

In recent years, drug smuggling gangs transporting cocaine from Colombia to Europe have begun dropping off watertight bales of drugs attached to marker buoys and then sending on GPS co-ordinates to gang members who travel out from land in rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and small boats to collect the drugs.

This method reduces the risk of being caught when land-based members of the gang head to sea to rendezvous with the mother ship as the mother ship can often arouse the suspicions of other mariners if it is seen loitering or waiting in an area.

Just last July, two bales of cocaine with an estimated street value of €2 million were found washed on beaches in Donegal and some weeks earlier two smaller packages worth a total of €180,000 were washed up on beaches in Cork which gardaí believe came from such drop off deliveries at sea.

Gardaí recovered a RIB in the trailer of the articulated lorry stopped at Tragumna and the RIB has since been removed along with the three vehicles to a secure Customs compound in Cork where all are being examined for any evidence of drug trafficking.

The RIB, which is fitted with three high powered 300 horsepower outboard engines, was wet, leading gardaí to believe that the gang had launched the vessel from the slip at Tragumna but were forced to abort their mission to collect the drugs due to heavy seas and instead returned to shore empty-handed.

Meanwhile detectives from Cork County Divisional Units and GNDOCB are continuing to question all ten men arrested on suspicion of being members of an organised crime group at garda stations in Bantry and Bandon in west Cork, Togher and the Bridewell in Cork city and Mallow in North Cork.

Interviewing gardaí are being assisted in some cases by interpreters in questioning the ten men, who range in age from their mid-20s to their mid-50s, and include six Spaniards, two Dutchmen, one Serbian as well as one suspected gang member from Northern Ireland.

The ten men are all detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they must be either charged or released, though gardaí will have to go to court after the first 48 hours to get a 72 hour extension to continue questioning the men.