Man arrested after €720,000 worth of cannabis found in passenger’s luggage at Dublin Airport

A man, in his 20s, was arrested after cannabis valued at €720,000 was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin airport on Saturday.

Some 36kg of herbal cannabis was discovered after officers searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Toronto, Canada. The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum-packed packages within his luggage.

The search was made as a result of risk profiling, according to Revenue.

The man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday morning. Investigations are ongoing.

According to Revenue, the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.