Man arrested as part of investigation into use of drones to smuggle drugs into prison

Gardaí have arrested a 42-year-old man as part of their investigation into the use of drones to smuggle drugs into a Dublin prison.

Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Ronanstown carried out a search of a residential property in west Dublin on Friday.

During the search, cash in excess of €180,000, in various denominations, was seized along with a designer watch valued at €10,000 and several mobile phones.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in the Dublin region.

This operation follows a previous seizure involving a drone and a quantity of diamorphine intended for delivery into a west Dublin prison on 12th February 2024.

Gardaí said that both incidents are part of a local initiative under Operation Tara, targeting the supply of drugs into Wheatfield and Cloverhill Prisons.

In a statement from The Irish Prison Service, it said the preventing the access of contraband into prisons continues to be a high priority.

“The Irish Prison Service has committed to continuing to invest in new technologies and measures to support our efforts to keep contraband out of prisons. Prison staff have increased the use of random and intelligence led cell searches on a daily basis. Our Canine Unit carry out searches around the prisons, including a greater focus on searching deliveries into prisons,” it said.

“The Irish Prison Service continues to engage with An Garda Síochána with regard to preventing contraband entering our prison and this happens at both local and national level. The Operational Support Group work closely with their colleagues in An Garda Síochána on a regular basis and the sharing of intelligence has led to target searches resulting in the seizure of contraband.”

It added that there was a free confidential telephone line (1800 855 717) and text line (086 180 2449) which is operational.