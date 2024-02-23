Body of woman (50s) found at residence in Cork

The body of a woman has been found in a residence in Cork City on Friday.
Gardaí discovered the remains of the woman, aged in her 50s, at a residence at Richmond Hill in the city in the afternoon.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation has begun and the scene was preserved for a technical examination.
READ MORE
Gardaí said in a statement that the State Pathologist and a local coroner have been notified.
The results of a postmortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.
- See our new project Common Ground, Evolving Islands: Ireland & Britain
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here