Body of woman (50s) found at residence in Cork

The body of a woman has been found in a residence in Cork City on Friday.

Gardaí discovered the remains of the woman, aged in her 50s, at a residence at Richmond Hill in the city in the afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has begun and the scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said in a statement that the State Pathologist and a local coroner have been notified.

The results of a postmortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.