Body of woman (50s) found at residence in Cork

Remains were discovered by gardaí in the Richmond Hill are of the city on Friday

An investigation has begun and the scene was preserved for a technical examination. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Glen Murphy
Fri Feb 23 2024 - 21:19

The body of a woman has been found in a residence in Cork City on Friday.

Gardaí discovered the remains of the woman, aged in her 50s, at a residence at Richmond Hill in the city in the afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has begun and the scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said in a statement that the State Pathologist and a local coroner have been notified.

The results of a postmortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist

