Cork crystal meth seizure suspects’ detention extended under anti-gang law

Gardaí have been granted a final 48-hour period to question two suspects detained last Friday after the discovery of drugs, believed to be crystal meth, in Cork Port. The consignment, of over half a tonne and valued at €32.8m, is believed to be owned by the notorious Mexican Sinaloa cartel.

The drugs were shipped from Mexico to Cork and were due to be exported from Ireland to another jurisdiction, with the intended final destination believed to be Australia.

The suspects being held in Ireland, who are Irishmen based in Co Kerry and are both in their 40s, are believed to have been present in court today when gardaí applied for an additional two days to question them. That request was approved by the court, meaning gardaí can now use the full seven-day period for questioning permitted under anti-gang legislation.

One of the men has come to the Garda’s attention frequently for serious crime in the Munster area, and has spent in prison. However, the other suspect, who has a significant profile in some circles in Kerry, has not been come to the Garda’s attention.

Both men were arrested last Friday during extensive searching in the Cork and Kerry areas after the drugs were found in a container in Cork Port, in the course of an intelligence-led operation.

The two men were arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for suspects in the gang-related crimes to be detained for up to seven days without charge. However, during that seven-day period, gardaí questioning suspects must secure the approval of senior officers, and then the courts, to extend the detention of the arrested people.

The the court appearance in Kerry on Wednesday was the second, and final, extension granted by the courts to the gardaí questioning the two men arrested last Friday.

As well as the drugs being found, gardaí also seized two firearms during their searches, which were aided by the Defence Forces. Several business and residential premises were searched in Cork and Kerry after the discovery of the drugs. Last Sunday those searches were extended to a commercial premises in Waterford City.

Gardaí now strongly suspect an Irish-Mexican citizen, with strong links to Kerry, had recruited a small group of men in the county to act as the cartel’s agents. The Irish-Mexican man has progressed up the ranks of the Sinaloa cartel in recent years, as other senior figures were jailed or suffered ill health. He is now regarded as a person of significant power and influence in the group.

Although he is believed to have been spending time in Mexico of late, he was resident in Spain for a period where he is believed to have been involved in the cartel’s European operations. Gardaí believe he effectively used his long-standing contacts in Kerry to cultivate a group of agents there willing to work for the cartel.

The Mexican-based crime group, once headed by “El Chapo” Joaquin Guzman, is regarded as one of the world’s biggest cartels and featured in the Netflix series Narcos.