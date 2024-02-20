Man shoots at gardaí with pellet gun during attempted search and arrest incident in Longford

Three unarmed uniformed gardaí originally attended the property to arrest the man and were injured when he shot at them with a pellet gun. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have staged a major security operation in Co Longford after a man shot at members of the force with what is believed to be a pellet gun during an attempted search and arrest on Tuesday morning.

Three unarmed uniformed gardaí originally attended the property to arrest the man and were injured when he shot at them with a pellet gun. Their injuries were superficial and they did not immediately require medical treatment.

The suspect fled but was eventually discovered in the area after the Garda’s Armed Support Unit and the Garda helicopter were deployed to join the operation.

The incident occurred in Edgeworthstown when the Garda team attempted to execute a number of court orders on Tuesday morning. However, when gardaí entered the property, a man in his 30s discharged the pellet gun at them a number of times.

The suspect managed to flee the immediate vicinity on foot but when Garda reinforcements were called in, and an extensive search was conducted, the man was found and arrested.

Garda headquarters said he was detained “for alleged offences contrary to Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997″. He was being held for questioning on Tuesday evening in Longford under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows for his detention for up to 24 hours without charge.

“Three gardaí received a number of minor injuries, which were small wounds that did not require immediate medical treatment,” a Garda statement about the incident said. “All members have been provided with welfare supports and will continue to be supported by colleagues and local management. Investigations are ongoing.”

