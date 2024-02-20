Man (20s) arrested as part of Dublin drug-intimidation investigation

Drug-related intimidation has been identified as a large source of community harm and fear in Dublin, gardaí said. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into drug-related intimidation in north Dublin.

The man aged in his 20s was arrested on Monday under organised crime legislation and is currently being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This investigation is part of Operation Fógra and relates to suspected incidents of drug-related intimidation committed between 2022 and 2023.

Operation Fógra is was launched to combat drug-related intimidation which has been identified as a large source of community harm and fear in the Dublin Metropolitan Region. Gardaí said intimidation was “a sinister motive for various forms of criminality”.

The objectives of Operation Fógra are to support communities, increase awareness and enhance collaboration. The Garda said Operation Fógra employs a harm reduction and victim-centred approach. It also assists “information-enabled policing informing operational responses”, the Garda said.