Macroom death: Daniel Hourigan (31) charged with murder of Michael Foley

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of four found with head and other injuries in a sheltered housing complex in West Cork earlier this year.

Daniel Hourigan (31) was charged with the murder of Michael Foley (61) at Annville Sheltered Housing Complex in Macroom on a date unknown between January 31st and February 1st 2024.

On Friday at Bandon District Court, Det Sgt Danielle Hegarty of Macroom Garda station told how she arrested Mr Hourigan in Bandon at 11.18am for the purpose of charging him with the murder.

Det Sgt Hegarty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Hourigan made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Michael Foley may have been dead for several days before his body was discovered. Photograph: rip.ie

Judge James McNulty pointed out an accused person cannot apply for bail on a murder charge in the District Court.

Judge McNulty remanded Mr Hourigan to appear again at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday morning by video-link.

Judge McNulty also granted Mr Hourigan, whose address was given as c/o Cork Simon Community, free legal aid after defence solicitor Eddie Burke said his client was not working but in receipt of Jobseekers’ Allowance.

He also asked Judge McNulty to direct that the Governor of Cork Prison have Mr Hourigan medically assessed on admission as he suffered from a variety of drug addictions.

“He has various addictions and may need medications to ease his anxiety,” said Mr Burke, adding that his client was also complaining of nerve damage to his left hand that might need treatment.

Judge McNulty said that Mr Hourigan would be examined by a doctor on admission to Cork Prison. He directed that his various addictions be brought to the attention of the governor.

A woman, who was also arrested in Cork City on Wednesday for questioning about Mr Foley’s murder, was released without charge early on Friday morning and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Mr Foley, who lived alone, was found on the kitchen floor of his chalet at the Annville Sheltered Housing Complex in Macroom at 1pm on February 6th by a care worker who called to check on him.

Originally from Scartagh, Clonakilty, Mr Foley was buried on Monday in St Mary’s Cemetery in Clonakilty following requiem mass at the local Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Just over five years ago, Mr Foley’s younger brother Timmy (44), was stabbed to death at his home in nearby Barrett’s Place in Macroom.

Mr Foley’s ex-wife, Rita O’Driscoll from Bandon, was later convicted and jailed for life for his murder following a trial at the Central Criminal Court which heard the deceased had been stabbed 28 times.

