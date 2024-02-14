Molly and Tom Martens to be released three weeks early after serving plea-deal sentences

Molly Martens arrives at Davidson County Superior Court in North Carolina last year during the most recent case. Photograph Hannah Cox

Thomas and Molly Martens, who admitted killing Limerick man Jason Corbett, are both to be released three weeks early from prison.

Mr Corbett was killed in his home in Panther Creek, North Carolina, eight years ago by his second wife Molly (40) and her father, a former FBI agent Tom (73).

He suffered severe head injuries, with the coroner who performed the autopsy on Mr Corbett stating at the time that the father of two suffered more than 12 blows to his head.

The business executive had moved from Limerick to the US with his children Jack and Sarah as he married Martens. She had become the children’s nanny following the death of his first wife Mags, who died due to an asthma attack.

The pair were jailed for a minimum of seven months and a maximum of 23 months at Davidson County Court last November for the manslaughter of Mr Corbett.

The pair had already served 44 months in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 of 20- and 25-year sentences after their convictions were overturned following court appeals. The pair struck a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Mr Martens would be released on June 3rd instead of June 27th and now his daughter will go free on the same date.

Mr Corbett’s family were informed by Victim Notification that the father and daughter’s new release date has been brought forward by 21 days.

A Corbett family online support group Jason’s Journey this morning (Wednesday) said: “It has now been confirmed that Molly Martens release date has been brought forward by three weeks.”

The support group criticised the move and added: “Yet again the victims are being punished and the perpetrators are being rewarded. I am so sorry this is happening to you Jack & Sarah ...”

Sarah, now aged 17, and a Leaving Cert student, said the early release of her father’s killers was inflicting more trauma.

Ms Corbett commented online: “It is important for individuals to have a chance to heal and recover from their trauma instead of experiencing more of it. No Justice.”

The widower’s two children were in the house at the time of their father’s death. They currently live with their legal guardians, Tracey Lynch, Mr Corbett’s sister and her husband David in Limerick.

Just two months ago prison authorities made a clerical error on the Martens’ prison release date which would have allowed each of them to walk free on December 5th and 6th – just four weeks after their sentencing.

The mistake was made by officials from the North Carolina Department of Corrections when it was also revealed that the father and daughter were both still in Davidson County jail instead of state prison.