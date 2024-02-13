Two arrested after man (40s) hospitalised following serious assault in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information in relation to it to contact them.

Two men have been arrested after what has been described as a serious assault on a man in his 40s in Tipperary town.

Gardaí have started an investigation after the incident which took place at around 2am on the roadway around Greenane Drive in the town.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

The two arrested men, both in their 30s, were being detained on Tuesday evening under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co Tipperary.

They have asked that anyone who was in the vicinity of Greenane Drive between the hours of 1.30am and 3am, including road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, to contact investigating gardaí at Tipperary Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.