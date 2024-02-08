Man arrested as gardaí investigate death in Co Kildare

Another man who was present has been detained for questioning by gardaí. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are expected to begin a murder investigation following a suspected violent assault on a man in Kilcock, Co Kildare.

The man’s body was discovered at a residential property on School Street in the town on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s body remained on site pending technical and forensic inquiries.

It is understood the man suffered apparent stab injuries.

READ MORE

A second man who was present at the scene has been detained for questioning. Gardaí are not searching for anyone else.

“A second male has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Kildare,” An Garda Síochána said.