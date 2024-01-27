Man (30s) arrested after €300,000 worth of heroin discovered in Dublin apartment

A man in his 30s has been arrested after more than €300,000 of suspected heroin was seized during a Garda search operation in Smithfield, Dublin.
The search on Saturday afternoon of an apartment in Dublin city centre also led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine and items related to the street supply of illegal drugs.
A Garda spokesman said the search was conducted by “uniformed gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda station as part of a local operation targeting street crime”.
“An adult male (30s) was arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin region,” he said.
‘There is probably a sigh of relief communally... it has consumed our lives’: West Cork after Ian Bailey
The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here