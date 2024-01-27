Man (30s) arrested after €300,000 worth of heroin discovered in Dublin apartment

A quantity of drugs and items associated with the sale of drugs were seized during a Garda search operation. Photograph: Garda

A man in his 30s has been arrested after more than €300,000 of suspected heroin was seized during a Garda search operation in Smithfield, Dublin.

The search on Saturday afternoon of an apartment in Dublin city centre also led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine and items related to the street supply of illegal drugs.

A Garda spokesman said the search was conducted by “uniformed gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda station as part of a local operation targeting street crime”.

“An adult male (30s) was arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin region,” he said.

READ MORE

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.