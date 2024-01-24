Two arrested as part of investigation into man’s death in Dublin flat used for drug taking

Gardaí at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street, Dublin 7 where the body of Tony Dempsey was found in a flat a week after his death. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí have arrested two people as part of the investigation into the murder of Tony Dempsey, a 28-year-old whose death in a Dublin 7 flat in September 2022 went unreported for a week.

A man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested in Dublin on Wednesday and detained at separate garda stations in the city.

Gardaí believe Mr Dempsey was killed in a drug-related incident by somebody he knew. He suffered serious head injuries when assaulted at the flat in Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, which was being used at the time by drug takers.

Detectives believe Mr Dempsey, originally from Inchicore, was among a group of drug users who were “coming and going” from the flat after a vulnerable tenant living there lost control of the property.

READ MORE

Tony Dempsey (28), whose body was found in a ground-floor flat in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin 7. Photograph: Facebook

The alarm was raised and gardaí and paramedics went to the address and discovered Mr Dempsey’s body on the floor in a bedroom. The remains, covered in garments or blankets, had begun to decompose to the extent it delayed the official identification of Mr Dempsey.

The vulnerable tenant, who was previously homeless, had been placed in the property more than 18 months previously by the Peter McVerry Trust as part of a housing project run in conjunction with Dublin City Council.

In the months before Mr Dempsey’s death, there were reports of large numbers of callers to the flat, often in the early hours, and gardaí believe Mr Dempsey was among them. There is no suggestion that the tenant is suspected in any way of being involved in the murder. While staff from the Peter McVerry Trust had visited the flat, they were unaware that Mr Dempsey lay dead inside.

The investigation into Mr Dempsey’s murder is being carried out by gardaí at the Bridewell station. Anyone with any information in relation to this matter can contact them on (01) 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.