‘Significant amount’ of drugs missing from garda station in east

A criminal investigation has begun following the disappearance of the seized drugs

Stock photograph: Frank Miller /The Irish Times

Shauna Bowers
Fri Jan 19 2024 - 11:32

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation following reports that a “significant amount” of seized drugs have been removed from a Garda station.

A garda spokesman said the garda station is located in the east of the country and enquiries are ongoing.

“No additional information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

More to follow...

Shauna Bowers

Shauna Bowers is a reporter for The Irish Times

