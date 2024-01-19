‘Significant amount’ of drugs missing from garda station in east

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation following reports that a “significant amount” of seized drugs have been removed from a Garda station.
A garda spokesman said the garda station is located in the east of the country and enquiries are ongoing.
“No additional information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.
More to follow...
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here