Gardaí prepare file for DPP in relation to investigation into Stephen’s Day assault in Tipperary

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge two men arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a 32 year old man in Co Tipperary over the Christmas holidays.

Detectives investigating the death of Polish national Maciej Nowak arrested two men in Dublin last week and brought them to Tipperary town and Thurles Garda Stations for questioning.

Both men, who are Polish and in their 30s, were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 which allows garda hold suspects for up three days for questioning.

The two men were held for over 48 hours and later released without charge and a garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí would now prepare a file for the DPP in relation to the two men.

Mr Nowak was found unresponsive on December 27th at a rented house at Ballycrana, Kilross in Co Tipperary around 4am on January 27th and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Nowak – who worked in construction on various jobs around Munster – had been celebrating his 32nd birthday on St Stephen’s night with friends.

A 27-year-old Polish national, Tomasz Rozpeda has already been charged in connection with an assault on Mr Nowak at the property between December 26th and December 27th.

Mr Rozpeda was charged at special sitting of Nenagh District Court on December 30th with assault causing harm to Mr Nowak contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Det Garda Kevin O’Keeffe of Tipperary Town Garda station told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Mr Rozpeda made no reply when the assault causing charge harm was put to him after caution.

Mr Rozpeda of no fixed abode did not apply for bail and has since made a second court appearance and has been remanded in custody to appear again at Nenagh District Court on January 24th.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey of Nenagh Garda station told Judge Philip O’Leary at the last appearance that gardaí were awaiting DPP’s directions but further charges may be brought at the next hearing.