Limerick shooting: Man in his 30s hospitalised after being shot twice in the back

Gardaí have cordoned off the road for a forensic examination, and detectives are investigating a motive for the shooting. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being shot in Limerick city.

It is understood the man was shot twice in the back at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon. He was taken by ambulance from the Ballinacurra Weston area to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is described as serious; however, it is not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí believe the man was outside a house on Crecora Avenue, on the south side of Limerick city, when he was shot.

Gardaí have cordoned off the road for a forensic examination, and detectives are investigating a motive for the shooting.

READ MORE

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held at a Garda station in Limerick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Roxboro Road 061-214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.