Man shot dead in west Belfast overnight named as Kevin Conway

A man shot dead in west Belfast on Tuesday night has been named as Kevin Conway.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) began a murder investigation after the 26-year-old was fatally wounded in his home in a nationalist area of the city close to the Shaws Road.

Mr Conway was one of three men charged in relation to the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, Co Armagh, last January. He is originally from the town.

Police remained at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday with cordons in place.

READ MORE

Det Chief Insp Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called just before 9.30pm on Tuesday but Mr Conway died at the scene.

The shooting has been condemned by local political representatives.

Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said there was “shock in the local community” over a “brutal killing” that had left a family grieving.

“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets,” he said.

Paul Doherty, a SDLP councillor for the area, said the shooting had “sent shock waves through our community” and his thoughts were with the family and friends of the victim.

“Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community,” he said. “I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he “utterly condemned” the shooting and his thoughts were with “all of those impacted by this barbaric attack”.

“This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shock waves through the entire community,” he added. “There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”

The PSNI said anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.

Information can also be given with 100 per cent anonymity via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. – Additional reporting PA