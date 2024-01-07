Gardaí suspect man shot during soccer match in Tipperary was wounded by hunters

A man who was shot and wounded while playing football under floodlights in Co Tipperary on Saturday night may have been hit by a stray round from hunters who opened fire nearby.

The freak incident occurred at about 9pm on soccer pitches in Rear Cross, Co Tipperary. The injured man was playing a match when he suffered a gunshot wound to one of his arms.

The emergency services were immediately alerted, with both gardaí and paramedics rushing to the scene. The injured man was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

He was fully assessed and underwent additional treatment at the hospital late into Saturday night. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses,” the Garda said. “They are particularly appealing to individuals who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.”

The investigation is being carried out by gardaí from Nenagh station and anyone with information is asked to contact them immediately.

While the origin of the gunfire that wounded the victim is yet to be determined, gardaí strongly suspect it was an accidental shooting by a hunter. The incident comes as accidental shootings surpass “gun assaults” in the Republic, mainly because gun crime has fallen in recent years to an unprecedented low for the modern era.

In 2022, the last year for which figures are available, 13 people were admitted to hospital for treatment for gun shot wounds sustained in “gun assaults”, which means they were deliberately shot in a criminal act. This compares to 17 people treated for accidental gun shot wounds in the same year.

The number of people treated for gunshot wounds sustained accidentally in 2021 was 10, with nine treated for gunshot wounds sustained in “gun assaults”.

That number of “gun assault” victims being hospitalised in recent years has declined sharply on the levels seen during the Celtic Tiger years, with 59 gun assault victims being treated in the Republic’s hospitals in 2005, for example.

While there were a number of high profile shootings towards the end of last year, gun crime also remained very low in 2023. Gardaí believe many crime gangs had been deterred from engaging in serious gun crime for fear of being targeted in operations similar to those directed against the Kinahan and Hutch factions, which resulted in a large number of gang members being jailed.