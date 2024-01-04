Man arrested and six properties searched following last month’s gun attack in Co Wicklow

Clinton McCormack was shot after he and his son were chased through a building site in the Co Wicklow town as part of what gardaí believe is a local criminal dispute. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man has been arrested in relation to a gun attack on a father and son in Delgany, Co Wicklow last month.

Clinton McCormack (44) was shot once in each leg and in the shoulder and arm on December 14th.

He had been expected to survive his injuries but died in hospital several days later from what doctors believe was an undiagnosed brain tumour.

His son, who is aged in his late teens, suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of being struck with the butt of a gun during the attack.

Mr McCormack was shot after he and his son were chased through a building site in the Co Wicklow town as part of what gardaí believe is a local criminal dispute.

The father-of-three, who had been living in Co Wexford, was carrying exterior insulation work on a house before the attack.

On Thursday, gardaí announced they have arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in relation to the incident. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the eastern region.

At the same time, gardaí carried out a search of six properties in Wicklow and Dublin in connection with the shooting.

Detectives believed the attack was related to a dispute involving criminals from the Bray area but do not believe there was an intent to kill. However, the deceased had been targeted by criminals on at least one previous occasion, sources said.

The previous attempt to murder Mr McCormack, in 2016, arose from a personal dispute. The criminal behind that botched murder bid paid another man – convicted rapist Eoghan O’Connell – to shoot Mr McCormack dead.

However, the shotgun cartridges became damp and the gun misfired on the day. O’Connell – then aged 28 and with an address at Dargle Heights, Bray – in November, 2017, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Mr McCormack and was eventually caught and jailed for 12 years.

Gardaí are trying to establish if last month’s gun attack on Mr McCormack was part of the same dispute that resulted in the 2016 failed attempt to shoot him dead.

One of Mr McCormack’s close associates has also survived two attempts on his life, as part of the same dispute, including a shooting earlier this year.