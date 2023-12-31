Witness appeal after pedestrian (40) seriously injured in Cork city collision

The pedestrian was seriously injured in an incident that occurred shortly before 9pm on Saturday on the R852 Mahon Link Road in Cork city. Photograph: PA Wire

Witnesses are being sought after a man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Cork city on Saturday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 9pm on the R852 Mahon Link Road. The pedestrian, aged 40, was hurt in the incident and taken to Cork University Hospital. Gardaí said he was understood to be in a serious condition.

“The driver of the car did not require immediate medical assistance,” a Garda spokesman said.

The scene of the crash was preserved overnight to allow for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Traffic diversions were in place on Sunday on the Mahon Link Road from Skehard Road to St Michael’s Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those who may have camera footage, is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on (021) 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More than 180 people have been killed in road traffic incidents in the State this year, an increase of more than 15 per cent on the total for 2022.