Fire at disused Dublin pub falsely rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seeker accomodation

A fire broke out at the former Shipwright pub, also known as Sally’s Bar, in Ringsend, Dublin in the early hours of this morning. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

Gardaí in Dublin have started an investigation after a disused pub which was falsely rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation was gutted by fire.

The blaze broke out at the former Shipwright pub, also known as Sally’s Bar, in Ringsend on the south of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) deployed six fire engines and 30 firefighters to deal with the fire, which took three hours to bring under control. Photographs shared by DFB shows extensive damage to the interior of the building.

There have been persistent rumours and false information shared by anti-immigration activists that the building was to be converted into accommodation for dozens of asylum seekers. There have also been calls from anonymous social media accounts for the premises to be burnt down.

The building had been acquired by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive for accommodating families presenting as homeless.

The International Protection Accommodation Service and Department of Integration said earlier this month that they had “not received any proposal for this property and therefore has neither considered nor examined this property for use”.

It is one of several fires to break out in recent months at premises rumoured or confirmed to be earmarked for housing asylum seekers. Recently a former hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway was destroyed in a suspected arson attack after been acquired for asylum seeker accommodation.

An Garda Síochána said members of the force attended the scene of the fire “at an unoccupied building on Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin” just before 2am.

A spokesman said the scene was being preserved for forensic examination and inquires were ongoing.

“The fire was brought under control by units from Dublin Fire Brigade. There was no reports of anyone injured,” he added.

A DFB spokesman said fire firefighters found “a well developed fire with heavy smoke drifting over the locality”. The fire was eventually brought under control at 5am. An hour later, the scene was handed over to gardaí. He said firefighters used two turntable ladder vehicles to fight the fire from overhead.

The fire has been condemned by politicians, including Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

“This is terrible news about a building that was to be used as a family hub for homeless people,” the Dublin Bay South politician said.

“This is so unbelievably sad to see. The building was to be used by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive as a family hub,” said local Green TD councillor Claire Byrne.

Dublin Bay North TD for Labour Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said it is “outrageous that our brave firefighters have to on the frontline dealing with hate attacks like this”.