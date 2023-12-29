Blanchardstown shooting: Man held over Christmas Eve gangland attack in which one man killed

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the gangland shooting at a restaurant in west Dublin on Christmas Eve, where the gunman was stabbed to death.

Tristan Sherry (25) was beaten and stabbed to death after opening fire with an automatic weapon in Brownes Steakhouse, on Main Street, Blanchardstown.

A local man (47), who was shot in the neck, and his adult son who was with him, were believed to be the targets of the attempted hit. After opening fire, Mr Sherry was disarmed by associates of the gunshot victim when his gun jammed. He was then beaten and stabbed to death.

On Friday the Garda announced it had made one arrest in its investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the Garda said a man had been arrested and was being held for questioning in a Garda station in west Dublin. The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

The attack is believed to be linked to a long-running dispute between criminals in the Corduff and Finglas areas of north Dublin.

Footage of the aftermath of the attack, which showed diners fleeing the crowded restaurant with their children, was shared almost immediately on social media. X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has since moved to remove video footage of the fatal attack from its platform.