Two men charged in connection with seizure of €21 million worth of drugs in Foynes Port earlier this week

Two men were charged in connection with the drugs seizure on board the MV Verila at Foynes Port last Tuesday.

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with the seizure of €21 million worth of cocaine found by customers officers on board a bulk carrier ship that came into the Shannon Estuary on Tuesday.

Bulgarian nationals, Kamen Petkov (35) and Nikola Yordanov Penchev (32), both crew members aboard the MV Verila and with addresses c/o the 20,000 tonne, Maltese-registered but Bulgarian-managed ship, were brought amid tight security to a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Sunday afternoon.

The men were each charged with two offences – possession of cocaine, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977; and possession of cocaine for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977, at Foynes Port on December 19th.

Det Garda Conor Ryan of Henry St Garda Station in Limerick gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution in relation to Mr Penchev, who was assisted by a Bulgarian interpreter during the hearing. Det Garda Ryan told the court Mr Penchev made no reply when the charges were put to him after caution.

Det Garda Anthony Harkin, also of Henry St Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Petkov, who was also assisted by a Bulgarian interpreter, and he told the court that Mr Petkov made no reply to either charge when they were to put him after caution.

Solicitor for Mr Penchev, Ted McCarthy, said his client was not applying for bail at this point, but he was seeking free legal aid as his client was a man of no means and was not in a position to work. Judge Alec Gabbett granted him free legal aid and assigned Mr McCarthy to represent him.

Mr Petkov’s solicitor John Herbert said that he had no questions about the arrest and charging of his client, who was similarly not seeking bail at this point but was seeking legal aid as he was out of contract and had no means. Judge Gabbett also granted him legal aid and assigned Mr Herbert to Mr Petkov.

Insp Barry Manton applied for a remand in custody for both accused to appear again at Limerick District Court on December 29th. Judge Gabbett remanded both men to appear again on that date from Limerick prison by video link. He also assigned them a Bulgarian interpreter.