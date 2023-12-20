Scramblers, quad bikes, dogs, imitation firearm and €2,500 cash seized by gardaí in Dublin

Twelve scramblers, four quad bikes, a motorbike, four Bully dogs, an imitation firearm, suspected crack cocaine and over €2,500 in cash were seized by gardaí in north Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí in Ballymun took part in a search operation on Wednesday morning targeting the use of illegal scramblers and quad bikes and reports of dangerous driving.

Search warrants were executed at nine properties in the area, where the scramblers, quad bikes and motorbike were discovered.

During the planned searches under warrant of nine properties in the district, we also seized four XL Bully breed dogs, an imitation firearm, crack cocaine and €2,500 in cash.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/Rt61d5yscb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 20, 2023

During the operation four XL Bully dogs were also seized by gardaí in collaboration with Dublin City Council dog wardens, following a number of recent attacks on dogs in Ballymun.

An imitation firearm, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and over €2,500 in cash were also seized by investigating gardaí.

The Divisional Roads Policing Unit were also conducting rolling checkpoints throughout the day and a total of 13 vehicles were seized under the Road Traffic Act. A total of 25 fixed charge penalty notices were issued.

Three people were arrested for offences contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Public Order Act. Two people have since been charged to appear before court at a later date.

One person was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.