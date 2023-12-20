Man arrested after gardaí seize weapons and drugs in Clonmel

In the course of the search, two shotguns were seized by gardaí, as well as ammunition. Other weapons including a machete and incapacitant spray were also seized for technical examination. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized firearms, ammunition, and drugs as part of a multi-agency search operation in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the Clonmel area.

A total of 12 properties were searched by gardaí alongside personnel from the Defence Forces and Revenue Customs Service.

In the course of the search, two shotguns were seized by gardaí, as well as ammunition. Other weapons including a machete and incapacitant spray were also seized for technical examination.

More than €2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, and €1,500 in cash, were also seized during the course of the operation.

A man in his 20s was arrested and was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Tipperary.