Man in 30s killed in two-car collision in Co Donegal

A man in his 30s has died following a two-car collision in Co Donegal.

The crash occurred on the N14, Manorcunningham, on Monday at about 7pm.

The man who died was a passenger in one of the cars. His body was removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital for a postmortem.

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for injures that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham, is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda station are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them. Any road users who were on the N14 on Monday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.