Man arrested as submachine gun and cannabis seized in Limerick

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in Co Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than €100,000 worth of drugs, a firearm and ammunition were seized by gardaí following a search operation in Limerick.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a home and lands in the Ballysimon area of Limerick on Monday.

In the course of the operation cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized along with a submachine gun and a number of rounds of ammunition. The drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in Co Limerick pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Under this, he can be held for up to seven days.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.