Man arrested as submachine gun and cannabis seized in Limerick

More than €100,000 worth of drugs, a firearm and ammunition were seized by gardaí following a search operation in Limerick.
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a home and lands in the Ballysimon area of Limerick on Monday.
In the course of the operation cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized along with a submachine gun and a number of rounds of ammunition. The drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in Co Limerick pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Under this, he can be held for up to seven days.
Gordon Snell on his wife, Maeve Binchy: ‘We rejoiced in each other’s successes. Neither of us felt at all jealous’
Tuesday’s Top Stories: Battle for Barne Estate heats up; local links to Galway hotel fire investigated
A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here