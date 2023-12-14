More than a third of those arrested for driving while intoxicated this year involved drug use, say Garda

Gardaí use a swab or wipe at the roadside to obtain an initial indication of whether a driver has drugs in their system. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

More than a third of arrests of motorists found to have been driving while intoxicated this year were made on the basis of suspected drug use, according to An Garda Síochána.

At an event to promote the force’s Christmas road safety campaign in Kilcock, Co Kildare Insp Ronan McDonald said that of 308 people who had been arrested for intoxicated driving since the campaign started on December 1st, 86 involved a suspicion the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Over the course this year, the total figure for those arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was over 7,400. Of those, 36 per cent were based on a suspicion that the driver had drugs in their system.

While the global number is broadly similar to the corresponding one for the same period in 2022, the drugs figure is significantly up. Gardaí said they are not certain if this is due to increased incidence or more effective detection.

Since the end of last year gardaí have been able to use a swab or wipe at the roadside to obtain an initial indication of whether a driver has drugs in their system. The process, which involves the driver proving a sample from inside their mouth, is said to be comparable to a Covid test with the test kit then indicating the presence of cannabis, cocaine, opioids and a range of other drug types.

“In relation to detection, it’s been made a lot simpler for us in the last couple of years with the advancement of technologies,” said Insp McDonald. “We currently use a wipe which basically takes a saliva sample from inside your mouth, an oral fluid test we call it. That comes up, gives us a line in relation to the specific drugs. It’s a far quicker way of doing the test than we had previously.”

He said a range of drugs were routinely found and that drivers sometimes tested positive for cannabis a matter of days after they had taken the drug.

“The message going out from us here today is the night before, if you’re taking a drink, if you’re socially using drugs and you’re out for a night, or you’re at home, whatever you’re doing, do not get behind the wheel of a car.

“Plan to use public transport, taxis, whatever. And that extends to people who are prescribed medications, some of which, we know, can affect your cognitive ability. It also extends to the next morning. We continue to find people who are testing positive for alcohol or drugs the following day. So if you do not feel well enough to drive please don’t make that decision to get behind the wheel.”

Overall, Insp McDonald said there have been 177 fatalities on the roads this year, up 30 on last year which, he said, meant 30 more families this year who would be missing someone at Christmas.

Since the increased campaign of checkpoints started two weeks ago, some 5,500 drivers had been issued with fixed charge notices for speeding, while 360 were issued for using mobile phones.

The road safety campaign will run until January 4th.