Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body at house in Co Donegal

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in the village of Ramelton, Co Donegal.

The man, who is understood to be in his mid 20s, was found at a house in Swilly Park.

It is understood the man’s remains have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem is due to take place on the body, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.