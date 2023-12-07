Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body at house in Co Donegal

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in the village of Ramelton, Co Donegal.
The man, who is understood to be in his mid 20s, was found at a house in Swilly Park.
It is understood the man’s remains have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating.
READ MORE
The coroner has been notified and a postmortem is due to take place on the body, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here