Aircraft and €8m in drugs seized at airport as gardaí target west Dublin gang

Gardaí have seized heroin valued at €8 million and also impounded an aircraft that detectives believe was used to bring the drugs into the country.

The seizure, which is the second of its kind involving a small aircraft in the Republic in recent years, was made at Weston Airport, which is located between Leixlip, Co Kildare, and Lucan, Co Dublin.

Two men, in their 40s and 60s, have been arrested, with one of the men found on the plane and the other close by in a vehicle, which was under surveillance and stopped by gardaí.

The arrest of the men, and the seizure of the heroin and impounding of the aircraft, resulted from an intelligence-led operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service.

The operation was targeting a family-based drugs gang from west Dublin, which has accrued significant wealth through heroin dealing. Though it has links to the Kinahan cartel, it is regarded as the Irish drugs gang to profit most from the pressure brought to bear by gardaí on the Kinahans’ operations in Ireland over the last six years.

In a statement gardaí said the were “targeting transnational organised crime” when making the seizure, which occurred on Friday morning.

“Two males have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime activity and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, at a Garda station in Co Kildare,” the Garda said, adding the investigation was ongoing.