Woman injured after shots fired at house in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating the incident, with one line of inquiry looking to examine whether the shots came from a firearm, or potentially a pellet gun. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A woman is being treated for minor injuries after suspected gunshots were fired at a house in Tallaght on Tuesday night, while a car was set alight and another home damaged in a connected incident.

Several shots were fired at a house on Swiftbrook Drive, Jobstown, in south-west Dublin, shortly after 10pm last night.

A woman (30s) was admitted to Tallaght Hospital following the incident, however her injuries are understood to be minor.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, with one line of inquiry looking to examine whether the shots came from a firearm, or potentially a pellet gun.

READ MORE

One Garda source said the injuries sustained by the woman initially did not seem to be “a gunshot-type injury”, however enquiries were ongoing.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said gardaí received reports “of the discharge of a firearm at a residential premises in the Jobstown area” at 10.10pm on Tuesday.

In a further incident nearby a car was set alight and there was criminal damage to another home in the Jobstown area.

No injuries were reported in relation to the criminal damage, however gardaí believe the incidents were connected to the shots fired at the home on Swiftbrook Drive earlier in the night.

“Scenes have been put in place by gardaí and technical examinations are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Jobstown area between 9.30pm and 3am, who may have witnessed the incidents, to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage to make it available to them,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.