Investigations under away into claims man was assaulted in Prison Service van

Two investigations have begun into allegations that a man in custody of the Irish Prison Service was assaulted by a prison officer, when in transit between a court and a prison, two weeks ago.

Gardaí at Ronanstown Garda station said they received a report of an incident which is alleged to have occurred in a prison van at Cloverhill Prison on November 3rd 2023.

Following the alleged incident the prisoner, aged in his 50s, attended hospital for treatment. Gardaí said the allegation is being investigated by members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Lucan Garda District and investigations are ongoing.

The Prison Service said today it does not comment on matters relating to prison incidents but sources said a prison officer has been suspended from duty while an internal investigation is under way.

It is believed the allegations relate to a time when the prisoner was being transferred back to prison after a court appearance. It was alleged the man suffered serious injuries.