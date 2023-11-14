Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal road incident on Dublin’s Naas Road

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for information following a fatal crash last Sunday on the Naas Road in Dublin 22. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for information following a fatal crash last Sunday on the Naas Road in Dublin 22.

A man in his 20s was getting out from a vehicle when he was fatally struck by a second car at about 12.20am.

The driver of the first car and a passenger from the second car, both men in their 20s, were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested by gardaí, has since been released. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí wish to speak to pedestrians who were walking on the Naas Road in the direction of the M50 Red Cow Junction and who may have seen the incident.

They are also interested in talking to anyone travelling on the Naas Road at about 12.20am on Sunday, November 12th, in the direction of the M50 Red Cow Junction, and who saw a red Volkswagen Golf car driving toward the Red Cow.

Gardaí are also appealing to taxi drivers who may have collected passengers from the vicinity of the Red Cow roundabout and brought them in the direction of Ballyfermot between 12.20am and 12.30am.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the Naas Road or in the Red Cow area between midnight and 12.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.