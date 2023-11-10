Bodies of couple found dead in Co Clare house removed for postmortem examinations

Gardaí at a house in Kilnaboy, Co Clare, where the bodies of a married couple were discovered on Thursday. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Gardaí have confirmed that the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found at their home in the Co Clare village of Kilnaboy on Thursday are being treated as suspicious.

They have been named locally as Joe Collins and Claire Collins, who were in their 50s.

Mr Collins was found dead outside their home, while his wife’s body was discovered in a bedroom when gardaí arrived at the house on Thursday afternoon.

There was no obvious sign of violence or injury when the body of Ms Collins was discovered. In relation to the man’s death, gardaí do not believe foul play, or any third party involvement, was a factor.

While gardaí were not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths, sources stressed the inquiry was in its infancy. The deaths were being treated as a domestic incident, within a local family.

The couple are understood to have two adult children.

In an investigation update into the deaths of the couple, Supt John Ryan of Ennis Garda Station confirmed the bodies of the couple were removed from the scene at 11pm on Thursday to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where postmortems are due to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

On Friday morning, Supt Ryan said that the postmortems will be done during the day “and that will determine the course of the investigation”.

A team from the Garda Technical Bureau are to continuing their work at the Collins family home and Supt Ryan said that “once the postmortems are complete, the Garda Technical Bureau should be able to complete their side of it”.

Supt Ryan said that “until the postmortems are complete, we can’t say what happened or what didn’t happen. We don’t know the circumstances other than they are suspicious.”

Speaking on Thursday evening, Fianna Fáil member of Clare Co Council, Cllr Joe Killeen, who is from the area, said: “There is a deep sense of bewilderment and sadness in the area at the heartbreaking news.

“There is profound shock in the area that this tragedy has come to our door and to our area.”

Cllr Killeen said: “The parish of Corofin and Kilnaboy is a very tight knit community with great camaraderie and great support for families and individuals and the community will come in support of the families of those who have been involved in this tragedy.”

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the Collins family.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Ennis Garda station.

Gardaí in Co Clare are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.