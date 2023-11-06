Protection from deportation among new measures to combat human trafficking

Last year, the Garda formally identified 42 victims of human trafficking. Most had been trafficked into Ireland for sexual or labour exploitation. Photograph: iStock

Victims of human trafficking will be automatically protected from deportation under plans due to be announced by Government on Monday.

The provision is one of a broad range of measures contained in the Third National Action plan to Combat Human Trafficking.

A new system will be introduced making it easier for victims of human trafficking to come forward, while training is to be rolled out across various sectors on how to spot signs of trafficking. This will extend to staff in State agencies as well as workers in the hospitality, airline, shipping and security sectors who may encounter trafficked people.

Defence Forces personnel who may encounter instances of human trafficking while on overseas peacekeeping duty will also receive training.

Last year, the Garda formally identified 42 victims of human trafficking. Most had been trafficked into Ireland for sexual or labour exploitation. A 2021 report by Mary Immaculate College in Limerick suggested actual incidents of human trafficking may be 38 per cent higher than official figures.

In October, Ruhama, a charity which assists women impacted by prostitution, reported a 35 per cent increase in victims of human trafficking seeking its assistance.

Under the package of measures, those identified as victims or suspected victims of human trafficking will have any deportation measures against them suspended, “eliminating further trauma and increased risk of harm”.

Under a new national referral mechanism, victims of human trafficking will be able to come forward to a broad range of State agencies instead of just An Garda Síochána.

“This is in recognition of the fact that victims may, due to experiences in their own countries, not trust police services,” the Department said.

“Human trafficking is an exploitative and particularly heinous crime that preys on some of the most vulnerable, and is committed with no regard for life, dignity or for the most basic of human rights,” Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said.

“Victims of trafficking can be found anywhere and are often hidden in plain sight, and their vulnerability can make them particularly hard to reach. Across Government, we acknowledge the seriousness of this crime and are determined to combat it.”

Dedicated accommodation for victims will be established outside the direct provision system and existing employment procedures will be examined to help people exit exploitative situations and enter the legitimate workforce.

Children separated from their parents are particularly at risk of trafficking and better information is needed about migrant children who go missing from Tusla care, the Department of Justice said.

A review will take place of missing children to determine whether they are linked to trafficking.

Regarding sexual exploitation, “exit pathways” will be established to help trafficked women leave prostitution.

The Department said prostitution and human trafficking are “inextricably linked” and in any one year there are between 1,000 and 1,600 women engaged in sex work in Ireland.

The Department is also considering the introduction of “forced marriage protection orders” to prevent the smuggling of people for the purposes of marriage. These have been in existence in the UK since 1996 and allow a judge to prevent a marriage going ahead or to seize the passports of parties who may attempt to travel abroad to get married.

This can be done at very short notice following a request to the Family Court.