Investigation launched after man’s body found in Limerick car park

Gardaí in Limerick have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s in a city centre car park early on Friday morning.

At about 5am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the presence of the man’s body in the Steamboat Quay Car Park in Limerick.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau while the man’s body remained at the scene on Friday evening.

A postmortem examination will be conducted in the coming hours which is likely to determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí in Henry Street have appealed to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

In particular they would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Steamboat Quay, Dock Road this morning between 4am and 6am.

Those with information have been asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.