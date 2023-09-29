Man (20s) in critical condition after Dawson Street assault

A man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man aged in his 20s has suffered serious injuries in an assault in Dawson Street, Dublin, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating the incident, that occurred at about 1.45am and involved an altercation between two men.

One man, in his early 20s, was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in South Dublin.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward and for any road users with video footage (including dash cam) to make it available.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawson Street early on Friday morning between 1.30am and 2am should contact gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.