Teenager dies after single vehicle collision in Co Monaghan

A teenager has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Monaghan.

The incident occurred on the old N2 road at Carrickaderry, Clontibret at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Monaghan General Hospital. A postmortem is to be carried out in due course.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, which was preserved to allow for a technical examination by Garda forensic investigators. Local diversions were put in place for a period.

Gardaí in Monaghan appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Clontibret area between 1am and 1.45am, especially those who may have camera footage, are asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on (047) 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.