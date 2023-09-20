Former TD denies sweeping abuse claims against cousin Bill Kenneally ‘under the carpet’

Former Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Kenneally said he did not feel he had enough evidence to report the matter to gardaí. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Former Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Kenneally has denied he attempted to sweep allegations against his cousin Bill Kenneally, now a convicted child abuser, “under the carpet”.

A State-commissioned inquiry into the response to claims made against Bill Kenneally, a former basketball coach and accountant, has heard Brendan Kenneally was first made aware in 2001 of the historic abuse of two boys.

Gardaí began investigations into Bill Kenneally after Jason Clancy made a complaint in late 2012 of being abused as a teenager between 1984 and 1988.

Bill Kenneally (72), of Laragh, Summerville Road, Waterford, is serving prison sentences of more than 18 years for abusing 15 boys between 1979 and 1990.

The commission was established in 2019 after survivors campaigned for an investigation into the handling of complaints of sexual abuse against the former basketball coach.

It is investigating whether a number of organisations and State bodies, including An Garda Síochána, the Waterford Diocese, the South Eastern Health Board and Basketball Ireland, along with unnamed “political figures”, were aware of Kenneally’s activities and whether they failed to take appropriate action.

On Wednesday morning Brendan Kenneally told the commission of investigation chair, former High Court judge Michael White, that a woman came to his constituency office in August 2001 to report that her now-adult partner and another male had been abused by Bill Kenneally when they were underage.

The woman informed him one of the victims had been stripped to his underwear, tied to a tree and photographed, he said, adding that he believed her.

He was “horrified” and “could not believe anybody would stoop to doing something like that”. He felt “precluded” from informing gardaí as the woman was “adamant” she did not want it to be reported.

She wanted to ensure that no other boys would be abused, he said. He asked his father, Billy Kenneally, also a former Fianna Fáil TD, for advice and then discovered his father and another relative, the late Monsignor John Shine, were aware of an earlier abuse claim.

The commission heard previously that now retired Supt Seán Cashman approached Billy Kenneally, now deceased, after a businessman complained in late 1987 that Bill Kenneally abused his schoolboy son and another boy. The father twice refused to allow gardaí to interview the boy, so Supt Cashman asked Billy Kenneally to bring the alleged perpetrator to the station.

Brendan Kenneally, who was a TD and senator between 1989 and 2011, said Mnsr Shine spoke to Bill Kenneally about the claims, while Brendan Kenneally arranged for him to see a psychiatrist, who, he said, was employed by the South-Eastern Health Board.

The former TD and senator said he was told a lot of confidential information from his constituents and he would “never divulge that to anyone”.

“I could not go to the gardaí because of what I was told. I took what I thought were appropriate steps in getting Bill assessed by a psychiatrist and reported back to [the woman] what I had been told.”

He also said he did not feel he had enough evidence to report the matter to gardaí.

“I could not see how gardaí could progress anything with the information I could have given them. Now, maybe I was wrong.”

Asked by the commission’s senior counsel, Ercus Stewart, if he thought gardaí could have kept an eye on his cousin, if informed, Brendan Kenneally responded: “They could have”.

The politician’s main focus was to “ensure this was not going to happen to anybody else”, he said, adding that he kept an eye on Bill Kenneally.

“I certainly did not make any effort to sweep it under the carpet,” he said.

Last May Kenneally pleaded guilty on the sixth day of his trial to the sexual abuse of five boys between 1979 and 1990. A 4½-year prison sentence was added to a 14-year term imposed on him in 2016 after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 10 boys from 1984 to 1987.

The Government established the commission of investigation in 2018 to examine the response of State and other agencies to allegations against Kenneally.

The commission held its hearings in private until last week to prevent prejudicing the second criminal case against Kenneally.

Brendan Kenneally will continue giving evidence on Wednesday afternoon.