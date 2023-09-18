Investigation into child sex abuse by Bill Kenneally identifies 29 victims, commission hears

Bill Kenneally pleaded guilty in 2016 to 10 sample charges of sexually abusing 10 teenage boys in the Waterford area between 1984 and 1987. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Garda investigations into child sexual abuse by former sports coach Bill Kenneally have identified 29 victims, a State-established commission has heard.

Kenneally (72) is serving prison sentences of more than 18 years for abusing 15 boys between 1979 and 1990.

On Monday, Chief Supt Anthony Pettit, who oversaw two investigations since 2012 into allegations against Kenneally, said 29 victims have been identified, some of whom did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings or declined to make statements to gardaí.

A further 20 individuals were identified and approached by gardaí, some of whom could have been subject to abuse, he told the commission.

Investigating gardaí took 150 statements and approached a further 25 people, he said. It is possible there are other victims of Kenneally who are unknown to the team, he added.

The Government established the commission of investigation in 2018 to examine the response of State and other agencies to allegations against Kenneally.

Some victims have alleged there was collusion between gardaí, the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, the former South Eastern Health Board, and unnamed political figures that prevented him from being arrested and charged years earlier.

Jason Clancy filed a complaint in 2012 of being abused as a teenager by Kenneally on dates between 1984 and 1988. Kenneally pleaded guilty in 2016 to 10 sample charges of sexually abusing 10 teenage boys in the Waterford area between 1984 and 1987.

It emerged during the case that two senior Waterford gardaí were informed in 1987 that Kenneally had abused another boy but no formal complaint was made at that stage.

The commission, chaired by retired High Court judge Michael White, conducted its hearings in private until last week due to the involvement of vulnerable witnesses and to prevent prejudicing further criminal proceedings which were initiated against Kenneally in 2019.

He pleaded guilty on the sixth day of his trial last May to 13 sample charges among 266 alleged offences involving five boys in Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny between 1978 and 1993.

A further 4½ years were added to the 14-year term previously imposed on him.

The commission of investigation is continuing on Monday afternoon.