Ninth person arrested after vehicle driven at group in Galway car park

A man in his late teens was arrested in Galway in connection with public order and endangerment. Photograph: Frank Miller

A ninth person has been arrested in connection with an incident in a Galway shopping centre car park last Sunday evening.

A man in his late teens was arrested in Galway yesterday evening in connection with public order and endangerment. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrest follows an altercation involving a group of individuals in the car park of a premises on Headford Road in the city, during which a vehicle was driven recklessly at a group of people.

Gardaí believe the violent clashes between two rival factions in the car park, when a car was twice driven into a crowd of people at speed, are linked to a gang fight in the city days earlier.

READ MORE

The arrests follow a series of search and arrest operations in the Galway area in recent days.

Five of the individuals arrested are expected to appear before a sitting of Galway District Court on Wednesday afternoon charged in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour, to contact them.

Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.