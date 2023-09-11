Violent clashes in Galway city at weekend linked to gangs, gardaí believe

A car was driven at speed twice into a group of people in Galway on Sunday. Screengrab: Twitter

Gardaí believe violent clashes between two rival factions at a Galway city shopping centre on Sunday, when a car was driven into a crowd of people at speed twice, is linked to a gang fight in the city last Friday.

There were also two other violent street fights in Galway city the weekend before last, but neither of those serious fights is believed to be linked to the latest clashes.

Gardaí now believe members of two rival family based groups, from Galway city and county, were at the centre of the street fight last Friday afternoon close to Eyre Square.

The same rival factions are also suspected of involvement in the larger, and more violent, incident on Sunday evening in the city shopping centre car park.

There is grave concern in the Garda and in Galway about the scenes on Sunday at Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Rd, where golf clubs, iron bars and slash hooks were used as weapons.

At one point a vehicle was driven at speed into a crowd of people in the shopping centre car park before the driver turned around and drove at a group of people for a second time.

Two people hit by the driver in the car were hospitalised, with one being thrown into the air. The driver then left the car park in the badly damaged vehicle, with gardaí arriving in unmarked cars around the same time.

Cllr Michael Crowe, a former Fianna Fáil city mayor in Galway, said more high-visibility policing was required in Galway city in the wake of the recent attacks, but he questioned whether frontline uniformed gardaí were the appropriate response.

Instead, he believed the recent incidents warranted the deployment of a specialist unit, perhaps the Public Order Unit, to avoid a repeat of attacks over the last two weeks. He added he was very shocked to view the footage of the incident in the shopping centre car park on Sunday evening.

“It’s extremely worrying for the people and the businesses of Galway. The level of violence is unprecedented in Galway city and hopefully the gardaí get on top of it quickly,” he said.

Cllr Crowe told The Irish Times he did not believe uniformed frontline gardaí were equipped or trained to deal with the level of violence, adding the manner in which the car was driven at the crowd twice was “shocking force”.

“I am a long time on the city council and I’ve a good handle on what’s happening in Galway, and I was very taken aback with the nature of the violence, the force of it and the array of weapons. It really was no holds barred stuff.”

The clashes in the shopping centre car park were captured by bystanders and video of the violence has been shared on social media. Gardaí have identified suspects and two vehicles have been seized for examination. Gardaí also seized an assortment of weapons at the scene just after 6pm on Sunday.

The Garda said a man and woman were being treated at University Hospital Galway for non-life threatening injuries arising from the “serious public order incident” involving “a large number” of people.

Two other men also needed treatment for injuries arising from the violence.

“Gardaí have seized a number of weapons which are understood to have been used during the course of the incident. Two vehicles have also been seized for a technical examination,” the Garda said, also appealing for witnesses to the violence on Friday afternoon or Sunday evening to come forward.

The Sunday incident followed a fight between two groups of men on Williamsgate Street, close to Eyre Square, Galway city, on Friday. Gardaí arrived as the street fight was under way, but the violence continued and pepper spray was used by gardaí in a bid to disperse the groups. There were four arrests after the incident at around 3pm, and a number of men have been charged.

Gardaí said they were appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Williamsgate last Friday, September 8th, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm, or anyone who was around the Headford Road area between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday to come forward. They want to speak to anyone who witnessed the violence or who was recording footage in the areas, including dashcam footage in vehicles.

The weekend before last a fight between a group of men broke out just off Eyre Square while in another, unrelated, incident last Saturday week a man from the region, who is known to gardaí, attacked two men and a woman close to Eyre Square.