Tyrone stabbing: Two men charged with murder of Conor Browne

Co Tyrone stabbing: Two men have been charged with the murder of Conor Browne.

Two men have been charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone.

Mr Browne (28) was attacked outside a bar on Castlederg’s main street on Saturday, and he died on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said two men, aged 27 and 28, have been charged with murder.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The men are to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court in the North on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released following questioning. A file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Floral tributes have been laid at the site of the attack, and a vigil is planned to take place in Castlederg on Wednesday evening.

Castlederg GAA club Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan had expressed its sadness over Mr Browne’s death in a social media post. It described Mr Brown as a “hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man”.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone. One of the real good guys! This has affected everyone in the parish. If anyone needs help or someone to talk to just pm this page and we will get you to the right resources,” the club said, extending condolences to his family. – PA