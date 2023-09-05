Drew Harris meets Dubai police over Kinahan cartel investigation

Speaking to The Irish Times last month, in his first newspaper interview since becoming commissioner, Drew Harris confirmed the Garda inquiry into the cartel’s leadership had been completed Photograph: Tom Honan

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has travelled to Dubai for talks with policing and law enforcement officials there about the ongoing transnational investigation into the Kinahan cartel, whose leadership is based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cartel founder, Christy Kinahan Snr, and his sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, have used Dubai as their headquarters for much of the past decade.

Last month, The Irish Times revealed the long-running Garda investigation into the cartel leaders, including the three Kinahans, had been completed and a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, with Garda officers now optimistic charges will be approved.

However, neither the Republic nor the EU has any extradition arrangements with the UAE. That means if charges were approved in the Republic against any of the Kinahans, the Irish and UAE authorities would need to reach agreement on a once-off basis facilitating their extradition to the Republic to face trial.

The authorities in Dubai very rarely agree to extradition requests from EU member states, though the extradition of high level organised crime targets is not unheard of.

Mr Harris was in Dubai on Tuesday morning and was due to hold talks with senior officers from Dubai Police and other officials in law enforcement. His visit is seen as helping to build relations between the Garda and Dubai police to ensure that if charges were approved against the Kinahans in the Republic, they could be extradited.

However, in reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said the visit to Dubai was part of an ongoing series of meetings Mr Harris has had with foreign police forces and officials in recent years aimed at tackling transnational crime.

Gardaí said Mr Harris was in Dubai with Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, of the “organised and serious crime” division of the force.

They were attending “a series of meetings as part of ongoing co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international policing partners to tackle transnational organised crime”.

Gardaí said Mr Harris regularly met “international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle” transnational crime gangs, including travelling to the US, Colombia and other parts of Europe since he became commissioner five years ago.

“In addition, [Garda] Commissioner [Drew] Harris in conjunction with departments of justice and foreign affairs has expanded An Garda Síochána’s network of international liaison offices with new offices already established in the US, South America, and most recently in the Middle East, with a further office to be established shortly in Thailand,” the Garda response said.

Garda sources have been concerned for years at the apparent safe haven offered to European criminal figures by Dubai, where many of them invest money with local businessmen.

However, last year US law enforcement imposed financial and travel sanctions on the three Kinahans, and four of their close associates at the top of the cartel. Now senior Garda management, and the Irish Government, are hopeful the influence of the US can be brought to bear to ensure the extradition of any of the Kinahans to the Republic.

Speaking to The Irish Times last month, in his first newspaper interview since becoming commissioner, Mr Harris confirmed the Garda inquiry into the cartel’s leadership had been completed, though said he not comment on “individual members of the Kinahan” organised crime group.

“But we have completed a very comprehensive and wide-ranging investigation into numerous serious offences committed here in Ireland and that file has been submitted to the DPP,” the commissioner said.

“And we would hope to see leadership figures within the Kinahan organised crime group brought to justice here in Ireland.”