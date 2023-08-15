Gardaí rule out foul play after discovery of woman’s body in Limerick

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the death of a woman in her 50s whose remains were discovered at a house in Co Limerick on Monday evening. A postmortem on the remains of the deceased has ruled out any third party involvement in her death.

While the Garda investigation into the woman’s death was set to continue, its sole purpose now was to inform a coroner’s inquest, rather than any criminal inquiry being required.

The body of the deceased was discovered at approximately 5.10pm at a residence in Templegreen in Newscastle West. The body remained in situ on Monday evening, pending the arrival of a pathologist to carry out a preliminary examination, and the scene was also preserved for technical examination by the Garda.

Gardaí said on Monday night the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified and a postmortem examination would be arranged, the results of which would determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The resources of a homicide inquiry were initially committed to the case, as a precaution, as the woman’s passing was being treated as an “unexplained death”. However, the results of the postmortem carried out on Tuesday have ruled out third party involvement, or any crime, in the women’s death.