Kimmage gun attack victim targeted over personal matter, gardaí believe

Gardaí investigating the shooting are exploring if the attack is linked to a personal matter rather than organised crime. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man was taken for precautionary treatment in hospital after being shot at in South Dublin on Thursday night. The victim sustained an injury to his leg, which was regarded as minor and which he was expected to make a full recovery from.

Gardaí investigating the shooting are exploring if the attack is linked to a personal matter rather than organised crime. The victim, who is not from Dublin, has no connections to crime, though he was targeted by criminals who are well known to gardaí for involvement in serious criminality.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said gardaí were “alerted to the discharge of a firearm in Kimmage, Dublin 12″ at about 9.10pm on Thursday. It is understood the victim was shot on Bangor Road. Gardaí said the injured man was taken to hospital as a precaution and that investigations into the attack were ongoing.

One theory being explored is that the victim had fallen foul of a group of drug dealers who are also involved in other forms of serious organised crime, including gun violence. The victim appears to have been targeted by those men over a personal matter.