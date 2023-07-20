Galway assault leaves man in critical condition in Dublin hospital

Gardai are appealing for information about an assault in Galway city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being assaulted on Galway City’s Dominic Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man was initially taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway following the assault, but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

In a statement gardaí said: “The assault is believed to have occurred at approximately 2:30am. A male, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They have asked any road users – including taxi drivers and pedestrians – who might have camera footage and were in the vicinity of Dominic Street between 2am and 2.45am on Thursday morning to contact the force.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda station on 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.”